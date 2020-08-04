Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 3,219 L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000. L3Harris accounts for 0.7% of Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris by 161.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lewis Kramer sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,170,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,278 shares in the company, valued at $2,589,210. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total transaction of $309,255.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LHX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $232.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $219.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.65.

NYSE LHX traded down $0.90 on Tuesday, reaching $166.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,083,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,981. The firm has a market cap of $36.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $172.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.32. L3Harris has a 52 week low of $142.01 and a 52 week high of $230.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. L3Harris had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that L3Harris will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

