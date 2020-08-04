Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New $511,000 Investment in Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 22,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000. Altice USA comprises 0.7% of Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATUS. Arbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Altice USA by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 208,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after acquiring an additional 17,001 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in shares of Altice USA by 165.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 521,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,762,000 after acquiring an additional 325,072 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Altice USA by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 702,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,835,000 after acquiring an additional 58,500 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP raised its holdings in Altice USA by 38.2% during the second quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 32,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 8,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA raised its holdings in Altice USA by 82.0% during the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 26,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 11,988 shares during the last quarter. 57.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATUS traded up $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.83. 5,496,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,400,175. The firm has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.94 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.09 and its 200 day moving average is $25.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43. Altice USA Inc has a one year low of $15.95 and a one year high of $31.78.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 12.81%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altice USA Inc will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATUS has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Altice USA to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.26.

In other Altice USA news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $11,840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,369,305 shares in the company, valued at $979,625,142.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Olsen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,158,846 shares of company stock valued at $101,790,568 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

