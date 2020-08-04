Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 33.2% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 153.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. 96.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

NBIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 29th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.79.

In related news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $1,653,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,309,230.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Dimitri E. Grigoriadis sold 8,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.44, for a total transaction of $915,430.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,043,891.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 96,894 shares of company stock valued at $11,119,097. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBIX stock traded down $3.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.35. The stock had a trading volume of 43,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,631. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 65.57 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 6.90 and a quick ratio of 6.75. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.14 and a fifty-two week high of $136.26.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The firm had revenue of $302.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 64.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.