Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,000. Pfizer comprises approximately 0.9% of Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 49.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total value of $78,799.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,492.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.37. The stock had a trading volume of 17,784,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,460,186. The company has a market capitalization of $213.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.77. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $40.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 28.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

Several research firms recently commented on PFE. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Pfizer from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.95.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

