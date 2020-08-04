Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,559 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 128,622 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,974,000 after buying an additional 34,674 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ross Stores by 176.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,354 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Ross Stores by 373.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 81,637 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $9,504,000 after acquiring an additional 64,401 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Ross Stores by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 106,526 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $9,263,000 after acquiring an additional 6,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its position in Ross Stores by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 555,150 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $48,281,000 after acquiring an additional 108,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,029,425. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.71. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $56.30 and a one year high of $124.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.86). Ross Stores had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ROST. TheStreet lowered Ross Stores from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. DA Davidson raised shares of Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $87.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.85.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

