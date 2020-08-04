Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases New Shares in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,352 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 16.9% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 34,792 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 9.9% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,360 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 18,590 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 7,329 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 5,162 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 28,633 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,618,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

ABT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.13.

NYSE ABT traded down $1.04 on Tuesday, reaching $99.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,831,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,868,680. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.36 and its 200 day moving average is $88.68. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $61.61 and a 52-week high of $102.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $2,254,784.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,496,102. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $79,212.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,626,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,017,028. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.