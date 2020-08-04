Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 1,534 Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Anthem during the second quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Anthem by 30.3% during the second quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 1st quarter worth $2,884,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Anthem news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 1,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.59, for a total transaction of $313,618.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,722,957.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 18,261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total transaction of $5,042,044.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,665,999.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,465 shares of company stock valued at $5,667,815 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Anthem from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Anthem from $310.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Anthem from $362.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Anthem in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.50.

Anthem stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $270.07. The stock had a trading volume of 46,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,097. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $265.11 and its 200 day moving average is $267.61. Anthem Inc has a one year low of $171.03 and a one year high of $309.10.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.77 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $29.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.37 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Anthem Inc will post 22.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 19.55%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

