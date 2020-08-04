Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 21,421 Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 21,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000. Pinterest accounts for 0.6% of Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 148.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Pinterest by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,597,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,959 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Pinterest by 8,544.2% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,931,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $419,000. 46.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PINS stock traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.77. The company had a trading volume of 948,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,495,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 11.60 and a quick ratio of 11.60. The company has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of -49.13 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.73 and a 200 day moving average of $20.63. Pinterest has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $37.33.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $272.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.79 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 32.88% and a negative return on equity of 20.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 36,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total transaction of $673,571.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total transaction of $1,683,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 916,525 shares of company stock worth $20,485,341 over the last 90 days.

PINS has been the topic of a number of research reports. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.56.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

