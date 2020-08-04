Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes $413,000 Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,498 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 52.1% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on VZ shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.82. 8,279,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,902,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.49. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $62.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.46.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Read More: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.