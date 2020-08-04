Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Edison International by 1,415.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in Edison International by 552.8% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edison International in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EIX. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Edison International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America upgraded Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Edison International from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

Shares of EIX traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.56. 1,180,793 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,246,074. Edison International has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $78.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.83 and a 200 day moving average of $61.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.48.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 54.26%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

