GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA) Receives $81.60 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GLIBA shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of GCI Liberty in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GCI Liberty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of GCI Liberty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of GCI Liberty in a research note on Monday, May 11th.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 64,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total value of $3,928,073.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 762,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,540,074.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of GCI Liberty by 164.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GCI Liberty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in GCI Liberty by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in GCI Liberty by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. acquired a new position in GCI Liberty in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLIBA traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.71. The stock had a trading volume of 36,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,937. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.19. GCI Liberty has a 12 month low of $26.51 and a 12 month high of $80.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48.

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($5.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($5.79). GCI Liberty had a negative return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 68.83%. The business had revenue of $235.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that GCI Liberty will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GCI Liberty Company Profile

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services.

