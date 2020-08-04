General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Stock Position Increased by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,930 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,793 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $7,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 211.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 27,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,884,000 after buying an additional 18,796 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 4.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.1% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in General Dynamics by 60.8% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 6,035 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,291 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $147.14. 59,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,208,927. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $148.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.27. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $100.55 and a 12 month high of $193.76.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $9.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 3rd will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 36.73%.

GD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on General Dynamics from $191.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Argus downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on General Dynamics from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.57.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

