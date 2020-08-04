General Electric (NYSE:GE) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on General Electric from $6.51 to $6.25 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on General Electric from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a hold rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen reissued a hold rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered General Electric from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.02.

Get General Electric alerts:

GE stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.15. 1,738,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,231,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.24. General Electric has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $13.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 0.89.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $17.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 26th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in General Electric by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 31,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric by 1,549.6% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,496 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 15,496 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in General Electric during the first quarter valued at about $502,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 9.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,123,767 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,923,000 after acquiring an additional 99,070 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in General Electric by 16.3% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 28,781 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.93% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.