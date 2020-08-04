General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Hits New 12-Month High at $65.66

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $65.66 and last traded at $65.62, with a volume of 36032 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.60.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on General Mills from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.18.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.94.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 12.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 54.29%.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 44,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $2,847,481.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,946,238.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 13,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total value of $899,413.84. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 98,562 shares in the company, valued at $6,378,932.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,711 shares of company stock valued at $3,920,384 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GIS. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in General Mills in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile (NYSE:GIS)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

