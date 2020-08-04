Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Position Increased by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) by 309.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,150 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 612.5% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the second quarter worth $37,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 42.6% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Genmab A/S by 33.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

GMAB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Thursday, June 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Genmab A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.33.

GMAB stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.13. 19,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,126. Genmab A/S has a twelve month low of $16.24 and a twelve month high of $36.63. The company has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.65. The company has a current ratio of 19.04, a quick ratio of 19.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 41.69%. The business had revenue of $131.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.04 million. Equities analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Genmab A/S Profile

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.