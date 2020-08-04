Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Shares Gap Up to $1.77

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.81, but opened at $1.77. Geron shares last traded at $1.69, with a volume of 54,330 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Geron from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Geron in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Geron from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine raised Geron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Geron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.25.

Get Geron alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.47.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Geron had a negative return on equity of 52.95% and a negative net margin of 16,449.23%. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Geron Co. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Geron by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,667,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,644,000 after buying an additional 75,664 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Geron by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,733,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,442,000 after buying an additional 94,091 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Geron by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,737,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after buying an additional 263,353 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Geron by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,594,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 679,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Geron by 736.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,133,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 998,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.13% of the company’s stock.

About Geron (NASDAQ:GERN)

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It holds rights to imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor in Phase 2/3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies to reduce dysfunctional blood cell production and enable recovery of normal blood cell production.

Read More: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.