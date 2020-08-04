GET Protocol Tops One Day Volume of $560,827.00 (GET)

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 4th. GET Protocol has a total market cap of $3.94 million and $560,827.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GET Protocol has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar. One GET Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00003071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, IDEX and Liquid.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001396 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00044274 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $581.35 or 0.05166389 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002820 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002308 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00053406 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00030794 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002930 BTC.

About GET Protocol

GET is a token. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. GET Protocol’s total supply is 33,368,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 tokens. The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GET Protocol is guts.tickets . The official message board for GET Protocol is blog.guts.tickets

GET Protocol Token Trading

GET Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Liquid and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GET Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GET Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GET Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

