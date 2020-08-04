Gexan (GEX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $550.00

Gexan (CURRENCY:GEX) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. Gexan has a market capitalization of $8,843.41 and approximately $550.00 worth of Gexan was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gexan coin can now be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Graviex. Over the last week, Gexan has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Gexan alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.69 or 0.00772935 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00035073 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $129.22 or 0.01152166 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00144352 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00009283 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11,150.03 or 0.99416142 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00137100 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00007516 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Gexan Coin Profile

GEX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the PHI2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2019. Gexan’s total supply is 2,923,741 coins and its circulating supply is 2,612,051 coins. Gexan’s official message board is medium.com/@gexanlottery . Gexan’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gexan’s official website is gexan.io

Gexan Coin Trading

Gexan can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gexan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gexan should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gexan using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gexan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gexan and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.