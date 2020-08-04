Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. lessened its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GILD. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 917,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,650,000 after acquiring an additional 78,152 shares in the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 237.4% during the first quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 17,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 12,644 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.3% in the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 198,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 6.4% in the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $70.61. 375,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,510,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.64. The company has a market cap of $88.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -294.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.65. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.89 and a 1 year high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.46). Gilead Sciences had a positive return on equity of 33.59% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

A number of research firms recently commented on GILD. UBS Group downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.68.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

