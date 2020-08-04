Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,356 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 917,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,650,000 after purchasing an additional 78,152 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 399,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,948,000 after purchasing an additional 5,806 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 106.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 8,194 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 659.9% during the first quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 38,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after buying an additional 33,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.3% during the first quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 11,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on GILD. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.68.

NASDAQ GILD traded down $1.16 on Tuesday, hitting $70.57. The stock had a trading volume of 385,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,510,549. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.64. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $60.89 and a one year high of $85.97. The stock has a market cap of $88.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -294.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.46). Gilead Sciences had a positive return on equity of 33.59% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

