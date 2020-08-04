Globex Mining Enterprises (TSE:GMX) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.61

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc (TSE:GMX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.61 and last traded at C$0.60, with a volume of 29000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.58.

The company has a quick ratio of 33.68, a current ratio of 47.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $31.69 million and a P/E ratio of -21.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.45 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.37.

Globex Mining Enterprises Company Profile (TSE:GMX)

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. It has a mineral portfolio of approximately 162 early to mid-stage exploration, development, and royalty properties containing base metals, including copper, nickel, zinc, and lead; precious metals, such as gold, silver, platinum, and palladium; specialty metals and minerals comprising manganese, titanium oxide, iron, molybdenum, and lithium, as well as rare earths and associated elements; and industrial minerals consisting of mica, silica, potash, feldspar, pyrophyllite, and talc and magnesite.

