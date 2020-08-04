GoByte (GBX) Market Capitalization Hits $232,299.08

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded down 13.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 4th. GoByte has a total market cap of $232,299.08 and $22,332.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GoByte has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar. One GoByte coin can currently be purchased for $0.0316 or 0.00000281 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000082 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00012895 BTC.

About GoByte

GoByte (CRYPTO:GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 7,346,371 coins. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network . GoByte’s official message board is community.gobyte.network

Buying and Selling GoByte

GoByte can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

