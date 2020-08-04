Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) Sets New 1-Year High at $6.11

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$6.11 and last traded at C$6.09, with a volume of 90230 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.98.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Golden Star Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$5.75 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Golden Star Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$5.00 to C$6.75 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.92, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $657.58 million and a P/E ratio of -9.79.

Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$90.44 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Golden Star Resources Ltd. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

