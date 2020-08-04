Golden Tag Resources (CVE:GOG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.39

Golden Tag Resources Ltd (CVE:GOG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.38, with a volume of 1224446 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

The company has a market cap of $5.49 million and a P/E ratio of -62.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.08.

Golden Tag Resources Company Profile (CVE:GOG)

Golden Tag Resources Ltd., a mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. It focuses on gold, silver, and base metal projects. The company holds a 100% interest in the San Diego property that covers an area of 91.65 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

