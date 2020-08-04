Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Shares Purchased by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 11.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,918 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 101,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,629,000 after purchasing an additional 54,794 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 19.6% during the second quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 121.9% during the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 5,462 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 73,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,594,000 after purchasing an additional 10,002 shares in the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GS traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $200.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,092,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,954,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.24. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 12 month low of $130.85 and a 12 month high of $250.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $202.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.84.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $2.48. The company had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 8.71%. Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 18.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $272.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.52.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

