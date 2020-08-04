Goodfellow (TSE:GDL) Hits New 1-Year High at $6.48

Goodfellow Inc. (TSE:GDL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$6.48 and last traded at C$5.89, with a volume of 9767 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.99.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.29 million and a P/E ratio of 12.30.

Goodfellow (TSE:GDL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$103.76 million for the quarter.

Goodfellow Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of lumber products, building materials, and hardwood flooring products to the retail trade, industrial, and manufacturing sectors in Canada and the United States. It is also involved in the remanufacturing and distribution of lumber and wood products.

