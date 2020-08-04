Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 370 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 179.4% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4,789.5% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 119,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,773,000 after acquiring an additional 116,865 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 447.0% in the 2nd quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 9,347 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.32 on Monday, reaching $154.74. 336,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,248,473. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $95.51 and a one year high of $170.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.65 and a 200 day moving average of $142.42.

