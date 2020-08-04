Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 342.2% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $40,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth $43,000. 70.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PEP stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $136.92. 92,459 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,463,661. The firm has a market cap of $188.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.75. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.47 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 54.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

PEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.87.

In other PepsiCo news, EVP Ronald Schellekens sold 7,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.35, for a total transaction of $1,030,148.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,088.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 3,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $444,622.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,029 shares in the company, valued at $7,203,146.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,655 shares of company stock worth $3,591,883. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

