Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Invests $350,000 in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,122,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 22.9% in the second quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 11,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the period. JNB Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $387,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 85.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded up $1.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $175.95. 268,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,126,526. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $110.05 and a 52-week high of $186.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.23.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.