Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 97,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,385,000 after acquiring an additional 20,620 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.5% in the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 45,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.4% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 758,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,584,000 after acquiring an additional 38,733 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 95.4% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truehand Inc grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.3% in the first quarter. Truehand Inc now owns 52,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. 67.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

In other Coca-Cola news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 98,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $4,796,892.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $17,227,879. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $9,604,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,057,376.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 698,905 shares of company stock worth $33,768,893 in the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.45. The company had a trading volume of 547,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,993,856. Coca-Cola Co has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $60.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $199.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cfra reduced their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley raised Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.05.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.