Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 39,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,283,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 319.5% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $1.09 on Monday, reaching $59.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,017,587 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.91. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

