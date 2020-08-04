Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Raises Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares during the quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% in the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 18,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.3% in the second quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 14,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.9% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% in the second quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $0.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.36. 292,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,677,792. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.54, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12-month low of $44.00 and a 12-month high of $68.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.16.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The company’s revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. TheStreet cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.93.

In other news, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal acquired 9,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.50 per share, with a total value of $499,983.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,940.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $195,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,086 shares in the company, valued at $981,406.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

