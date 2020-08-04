Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Sells 10,436 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,280 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,436 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 186.0% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 53.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of NYSE:T remained flat at $$29.58 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 26,532,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,473,916. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.47. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $39.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.03%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

Several research firms recently commented on T. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on AT&T from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on AT&T from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.02.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $2,969,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Story: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.