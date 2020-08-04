Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,272 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 128,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,591,000 after purchasing an additional 54,010 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its stake in AbbVie by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 18,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 56,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 19,088 shares during the period. Point View Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 142.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,743,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,332,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,789,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 23,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,072,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,748,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,794 shares of company stock valued at $9,057,485 in the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $96.01. 272,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,448,542. AbbVie Inc has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $101.28. The company has a market cap of $142.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.40.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 179.78% and a net margin of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

ABBV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded AbbVie from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Read More: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.