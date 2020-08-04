Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Accenture by 566.7% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Accenture by 47.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACN. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Accenture from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Accenture from $184.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Accenture from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Accenture from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Accenture from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.44.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $3.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $227.80. 915,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,641,312. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.06. Accenture Plc has a twelve month low of $137.15 and a twelve month high of $225.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $214.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.85.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 3,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.44, for a total value of $839,266.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,886,071.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.55, for a total value of $250,146.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 24,201 shares in the company, valued at $5,385,932.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,847 shares of company stock worth $3,710,958 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

