Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Short Interest Update

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,400 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the June 30th total of 113,200 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 36,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSBC traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.45. 1,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Great Southern Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.23 and a 52-week high of $64.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.22. The company has a market cap of $511.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.00.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $51.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.10 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 25.04%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Great Southern Bancorp will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 26th. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.46%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GSBC shares. TheStreet downgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Carlson bought 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.60 per share, with a total value of $45,228.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,060. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Great Southern Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 31.0% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 15.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 53.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. 46.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

