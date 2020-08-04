Grimes & Company Inc. Acquires 114 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,422,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,657,000 after acquiring an additional 806,228 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,131,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,240,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,531,000 after acquiring an additional 319,680 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,485,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,120,000 after acquiring an additional 256,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 70.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 568,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,452,000 after acquiring an additional 235,934 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.40. 10,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626,740. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.58. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $67.66 and a 12 month high of $122.20.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

