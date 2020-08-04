Grimes & Company Inc. Acquires 35,494 Shares of VBI Vaccines Inc (NASDAQ:VBIV)

Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in VBI Vaccines Inc (NASDAQ:VBIV) by 35.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 35,494 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. owned 0.06% of VBI Vaccines worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBIV. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in VBI Vaccines by 64.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 832.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 31,635 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines during the first quarter worth $35,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 33.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VBIV traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $4.35. The stock had a trading volume of 216,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,526,756. VBI Vaccines Inc has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $6.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $971.04 million, a P/E ratio of -16.19 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.02.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 2,467.47% and a negative return on equity of 51.84%. The business had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.86 million. As a group, analysts predict that VBI Vaccines Inc will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on VBIV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of VBI Vaccines from $3.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of VBI Vaccines from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of VBI Vaccines in a report on Monday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.10.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns; and eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines that closely mimic the structure of the target virus.

