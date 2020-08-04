Grimes & Company Inc. Acquires 674 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 9,949,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,169,000 after buying an additional 3,606,983 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 105.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,061,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108,879 shares during the last quarter. Alleghany Corp DE acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,259,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 118.7% during the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 4,411,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,620,000 after buying an additional 2,394,333 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the first quarter worth $67,583,000. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.31.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.11. 17,396,380 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,927,196. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.42. The firm has a market cap of $98.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 1.11. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

