Grimes & Company Inc. Boosts Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 37.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,039 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,139 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of T. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 417.0% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 16,125 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 100.6% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 20,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 10,392 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its holdings in AT&T by 4.5% in the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 10,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 2.1% in the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 439,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,817,000 after purchasing an additional 9,056 shares during the period. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its position in shares of AT&T by 1.5% in the first quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 82,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $29.97. 22,727,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,473,916. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $39.70. The company has a market capitalization of $215.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.96 and its 200 day moving average is $32.34.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $40.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Guggenheim lowered their price target on AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Cfra cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.98.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $2,969,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

