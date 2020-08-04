Grimes & Company Inc. Grows Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 767 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,893,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,026,138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,827,922 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at about $323,111,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 131.7% in the 1st quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 6,573,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,251,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736,364 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 25.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,963,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $733,824,000 after buying an additional 592,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,361,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $584,867,000 after purchasing an additional 551,096 shares in the last quarter. 42.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $269.61. 1,523,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,926,696. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.95. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $164.93 and a 1-year high of $270.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.424 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

