Grimes & Company Inc. Has $1.41 Million Holdings in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Metlife were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Metlife by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 169,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,196,000 after acquiring an additional 9,312 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Metlife by 11.8% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Metlife by 62.4% during the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 18,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 7,088 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in Metlife by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 40,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228 shares during the period. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Metlife by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 12,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Metlife stock traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $36.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,334,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,134,145. The firm has a market cap of $33.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.63. Metlife Inc has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $53.28.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. Metlife had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 8.85%. Metlife’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Metlife Inc will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. Metlife’s payout ratio is 30.11%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MET. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Metlife from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Metlife from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Metlife from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Metlife has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.88.

Metlife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

