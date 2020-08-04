Grimes & Company Inc. Has $296,000 Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Grimes & Company Inc. lessened its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,897 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 500.0% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 88.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 26,451 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 12,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,768,635 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $264,319,000 after acquiring an additional 790,000 shares during the period. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Alexander Karsner sold 20,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $1,210,231.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.56. The stock had a trading volume of 234,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,763,022. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $36.64 and a one year high of $69.44. The firm has a market cap of $59.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.40.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 37.13% and a net margin of 18.89%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 28.95%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Applied Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Cowen boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on Applied Materials from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

