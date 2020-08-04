Grimes & Company Inc. Makes New $240,000 Investment in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU)

Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IMMU. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Immunomedics during the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Immunomedics by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 27,647 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Immunomedics by 9.4% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 75,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 6,452 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immunomedics during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,068,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Immunomedics during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 76.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Immunomedics alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on IMMU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Immunomedics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Immunomedics from $41.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Immunomedics from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Immunomedics in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Immunomedics in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Immunomedics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.14.

NASDAQ IMMU traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $43.92. The stock had a trading volume of 47,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,238,919. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.20. Immunomedics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $44.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.03 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a quick ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Immunomedics, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Immunomedics Profile

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

Featured Article: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMMU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU).

Receive News & Ratings for Immunomedics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunomedics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.