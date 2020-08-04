Grimes & Company Inc. Makes New Investment in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,401 shares of the energy giant’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 677,996 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $30,910,000 after buying an additional 204,894 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 197.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 93,060 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $4,242,000 after purchasing an additional 61,767 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 301,997 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $11,116,000 after purchasing an additional 19,536 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Exelon by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 22,978 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 8,695 shares during the period. Finally, Centric Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EXC traded up $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.62. 238,288 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,610,064. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.28 and a fifty-two week high of $50.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.97. The firm has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy giant reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.12. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.04%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EXC. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.33.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

