Grimes & Company Inc. Purchases Shares of 10,600 PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 52,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of PPL by 1.2% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in PPL by 3.6% in the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in PPL by 3.5% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 12,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PPL by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 15,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on PPL from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Mizuho raised shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PPL from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on PPL from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.09.

PPL stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.78. 134,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,563,377. PPL Corp has a 12 month low of $18.12 and a 12 month high of $36.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.87 and a 200 day moving average of $28.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.73.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05). PPL had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 23.68%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PPL Corp will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

Featured Article: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.