Grimes & Company Inc. Sells 3,033 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Grimes & Company Inc. cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 324,240 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,033 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for 1.3% of Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $19,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 119.5% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.53. 1,181,622 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,918,636. The stock has a market cap of $206.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $52.50 to $51.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 27th. KeyCorp raised Intel from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, BofA Securities downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $137,168.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,807 shares in the company, valued at $3,459,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

