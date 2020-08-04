Grimes & Company Inc. Sells 375 Shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Grimes & Company Inc. cut its position in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 23.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in L3Harris by 17.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,224,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,600 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,098,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,625,000 after acquiring an additional 224,562 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in L3Harris by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,040,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,824,000 after acquiring an additional 80,741 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in L3Harris by 14.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,471,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,262,000 after purchasing an additional 430,984 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of L3Harris by 186.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,102,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

LHX traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.59. The stock had a trading volume of 22,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,981. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.94. L3Harris has a twelve month low of $142.01 and a twelve month high of $230.99. The company has a market capitalization of $36.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 0.71.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.22. L3Harris had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 138.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

LHX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of L3Harris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris from $232.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Cowen began coverage on L3Harris in a report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on L3Harris from $235.00 to $226.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on L3Harris from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.65.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total transaction of $309,255.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lewis Kramer sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,278 shares in the company, valued at $2,589,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

