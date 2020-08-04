Grimes & Company Inc. Takes Position in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth about $32,000. 0.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CARR traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.64. 41,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,672,664. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.17. Carrier Global has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $27.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%.

In other Carrier Global news, CEO David L. Gitlin bought 57,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.77 per share, with a total value of $1,023,196.60. Also, Director John J. Greisch bought 35,000 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.77 per share, with a total value of $621,950.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CARR. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.90.

