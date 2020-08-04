Grove Bank & Trust Acquires 1,387 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,388,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,665,343,000 after acquiring an additional 6,208,177 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,055,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,481,831,000 after buying an additional 2,914,316 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,799,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,666,493,000 after buying an additional 4,218,942 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,195,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,039,893,000 after buying an additional 522,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,208,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,536,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,715 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Chevron from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.13.

CVX stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $84.50. 610,327 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,463,430. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $125.27. The company has a market cap of $158.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.49.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

